2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft Live Stream: Watch Selection Show Online

With the NBA All-Star Game teams now selected via draft, fans of the league were interested to hear who would be taken where, so the league came through and decided to televise the event. And with all the nominees now selected for this year’s game — which will be held at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. — the draft is ready to take place Thursday night.

The team captains will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here’s how to watch the NBA All-Star Game draft online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

