2019 NBA All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The 2019 NBA All-Star game finally is here.

With some of the best players in the league set to take the court in Charlotte, N.C., it is sure to be an entertaining matchup.

With Team LeBron James stacking up against Team Giannis Antetokounmpo, this year’s game seems to be unevenly matched.

Team LeBron’s starting five includes Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Team Giannis is definitely not as talented as Team LeBron. The starting five for Team Giannis includes Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker.

Notable reserve players for both teams include Anthony Davis (LeBron), Nikola Jokic (Giannis) and Damian Lillard (LeBron) with Dwayne Wade (LeBron) and Dirk Nowitzki (Giannis) serving as special roster additions.

Although the lineups seem unevenly matched, this could be a closer matchup than many think.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 All-Star game online:

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA on TNT

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images