2019 NBA Trade Deadline Live: Will Anthony Davis Move? Will Celtics Be Active?

9:43 a.m.: Harrison Barnes apparently was told that he could be traded Wednesday and was given the option of sitting out the game. He chose to play and was later traded to the Sacramento Kings.

Harrison Barnes and agent Jeff Schwartz were apprised before Wednesday's game that Barnes was being pursued by Sacramento and Charlotte, league sources say. The Kings' offer won out and Barnes, as explained by Paul Pierce late last night on ESPN, opted to play rather than sit — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

9:13 a.m.: Technically, Zach Randolph is now a Dallas Maverick, but the veteran forward may ultimately end his season elsewhere.

Zach Randolph appears headed for what will be a sizable buyout market after Sacramento dealt him to Dallas in the Harrison Barnes deal. The Mavericks, I’m told, won’t necessitate that Randolph reports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

8 a.m. ET: One of the most important days on the NBA calendar is here, and the basketball world is waiting to see if a generational talent will be on the move.

The NBA trade deadline is just hours away, and all eyes are on Anthony Davis ahead of Thursday afternoon’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade the former No. 1 overall pick and honor his trade request? And if they do, will they be able to find common ground with the Los Angeles Lakers in order to do so? Or will the Pelicans hold on to Davis until the offseason when a team like the Boston Celtics can get involved?

There are plenty of questions with Davis and across the league, and Thursday is the day many of those questions will be answered.

We’ll be following all the latest news and rumors leading up to 3 p.m., so be sure to keep it here throughout the day.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images