2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants Grab QB; Patriots Replace Rob Gronkowski

The New England Patriots still are finding confetti as they unpack their bags from their victorious trip to Atlanta.

With the Patriots once again standing atop the NFL, the 2019 NFL Draft order is completely set and now teams can begin to fill out their draft boards.

The Arizona Cardinals are unofficially on the clock and now it’s time to take a look at NESN.com’s third 2019 mock draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Josh Allen is skyrocketing up draft boards, but Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph still choose to take the explosive Buckeye with the top pick. Bosa will provide an immediate impact for Arizona opposite Chandler Jones.

2. San Francisco 49ers — Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

The 49ers might look to trade out of this spot and recoup more draft picks, but if they stay at No. 2 expect them to take the 6-foot-5, 260-pound linebacker who recorded 17 sacks and 21 1/2 tackles for loss in Lexington.

3. New York Jets — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

With Leonard Williams having just one year left on his contract, the Jets grab the explosive edge rusher who has the size of a defensive tackle.

4. Oakland Raiders — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

The Raiders have three first-round draft picks and Jon Gruden will be salivating if Williams is still available at No. 4. Oakland is desperate for a pass rusher and Williams is a natural three-technique pass rusher who also is adept at stopping the run.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Tampa Bay could go a number of places at No. 5, but new head coach Bruce Arians takes an explosive pass rusher to help patch up Tampa’s sieve of a defense.

6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

This one is just too easy. New York has to move on from Eli Manning, and while the 2020 class looks stacked with quarterback talent, Haskins showed he’s got all the talent worthy of being a top-10 pick. The Heisman Trophy finalist has excellent poise, arm strength and accuracy and will give the Giants their QB1 of the future.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The Blake Bortles era is finally dead and buried. If Jacksonville wants to get back to winning the AFC South and making deep playoff runs, they’ll need an answer under center. Enter: the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. Murray officially announced he’d be focusing on the NFL on Monday, and while he’s far from a sure thing at 5-foot-10, the Jags can’t afford to let him slip through their fingers.

8. Detroit Lions –Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Detroit could take Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell here, but Matt Patricia’s secondary needs a boost in a big way after tallying just seven interceptions last season. At 6-foot-3, Williams is a lengthy cover corner with good closing speed.

9. Buffalo Bills — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Buffalo has to focus on helping keep quarterback Josh Allen upright. Williams was nearly flawless during his career at Alabama. He’s been knocked for having short arms, meaning he could be moved to guard, but no matter which position he plays, Williams will help the Bills.

10. Denver Broncos — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

With Williams off the board, Denver takes the next best corner in the draft. The Broncos could look at quarterback Drew Lock here, but Chris Harris Jr. fractured his fibula in December and Bradley Roby is a free agent, so John Elway elects to address his secondary.

11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU

This one is simple. The Bengals’ linebacking corps needs A LOT of help and White is a prototypical middle linebacker with great speed, toughness and instincts.

12. Green Bay Packers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Green Bay’s pass rush could use an overhaul and Ferrell is the perfect player to build around on the defensive line. He’s long, physical and has a great motor. He can rush the passer with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up backer.

13. Miami Dolphins — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Sweat dominated the Senior Bowl and is quickly rising up draft boards due to his performance in Mobile, Ala. Under the tutelage of new head coach Brian Flores, Sweat could become a terrorizing force in the AFC East.

14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Atlanta needs to fix its run defense in a hurry. One way to fix the disaster is to draft one of the most talented players in the class. Simmons has some character questions stemming from a 2016 incident, but if his character checks out there’s no way the Falcons can pass on him.

15. Washington Redskins — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

The big-armed signal-caller has all the tools to start immediately and with Alex Smith’s football future in doubt, Jay Gruden has to take him at No. 15.

16. Carolina Panthers — Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Carolina’s offensive line looks like it will need to be rebuilt in 2019 and adding a lengthy, athlete in Cajuste to help protect Cam Newton or whoever is under center is a must.

17. Cleveland Browns — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

After using Greg Robinson as a replacement for Joe Thomas this past season, the Browns address the outside of their offensive line by taking the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Dillard who has the technique and quickness to handle rushers off the edge.

18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

The Vikings have to figure out a way to protect Kirk Cousins and open holes for Dalvin Cook over the next two seasons. Minnesota’s offensive line was a mess in 2018, and Ford, who can play both guard and tackle, will provide a much-needed boost.

19. Tennessee Titans — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Another Sooner comes off the board, as the Titans get Marcus Mariota a downfield threat in the speedy “Hollywood” Brown. As long as the foot injury that limited him in the College Football Playoff has healed, Brown has the ability to develop into a top-tier NFL wide receiver.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Steelers’ defense still hasn’t recovered from the loss of Ryan Shazier in the middle of the unit, but drafting the athletic Bush will give Mike Tomlin three young linebackers to build his defense around.

21. Seattle Seahawks — Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

Pete Carroll’s team needs to get back to the dominant pass-rushing unit of years past and Polite is just the man to help them do that. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound end has the speed and slipperiness to get past, around or under blockers. This feels like a lock.

22. Baltimore Ravens — N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

The Ravens could go with D.K. Metcalf here, but the 6-foot-4 Harry has the size, speed, strength and hands to be a go-to receiver in the NFL. Harry was a dominant force in three seasons at Arizona State and will give Lamar Jackson the big-play threat on the outside that Baltimore was missing.

23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

If Houston wants to get to the next level, they need to protect Deshaun Watson. Taylor has long arms, is mobile and powerful and has the quickness to push edge rushers past the quarterback. Bill O’Brien can’t afford to go anywhere other than the offensive line here.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears) — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf struggled with a neck injury but has been cleared by doctors, adding another wide receiver to the first-round pool. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound receiver is a big, vertical threat and the Raiders are in desperate need of one of those.

25. Philadelphia Eagles — Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

The Eagles need to fix their secondary and Mullen is a long, aggressive corner with good instincts and ball skills, as he showed in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama.

26. Indianapolis Colts — Christian Wilkins, DE, Clemson

Wilkins can rush the passer from the inside and the outside and Indianapolis’ AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs showed the Colts need help in that department. Wilkins has great awareness and a high motor. This would be a steal for Chris Ballard.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys) — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Jacobs might be one of the best players in the draft, but due to the lack of value seen in running backs, he’ll slip a bit on Day 1. He’s a powerful runner with minimal mileage and a great receiver out of the backfield. Jon Gruden would love to get a three-down back to help out his running game.

28. Los Angeles Chargers — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

At 6-foot-4, 340-pounds the Chargers can’t pass on Lawrence, who would pair with Melvin Ingram and Joey Bose to form one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

29. Kansas City Chiefs — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

KC’s secondary was an absolute mess this past season, so expect them to take a defensive back in the first round. While Murphy is only 5-foot-11, he has shown great ball skills, toughness and a big-play ability that the Chiefs will love.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints) — AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss

It’s time to get Aaron Rodgers some weapons for the back half of his career. Brown is a big slot receiver who is great after the catch.

31. Los Angeles Rams — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

The Rams could address their safety issues in free agency by signing a guy like Tyrann Mathieu, but instead, they’ll snag the hard-hitting safety who can hold his own in coverage.

32. New England Patriots — TJ Hockenson, TE, Iowa

We had the Patriots selecting Hockenson’s teammate, Noah Fant, in the first two mocks, but Hockenson is a better blocker and a more complete player. With most expecting Rob Gronkowski to retire, Bill Belichick replaces the future Hall of Famer with the best tight end in the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images