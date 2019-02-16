2019 Rising Stars Challenge: Watch NBA Game Online

The talents of the NBA’s top youngsters will be on full display Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.

The 2019 Rising Stars Challenge is set to take place at Spectrum Center, with first- and second-year players making up the rosters for Team USA and Team World.

Celtics wing Jayson Tatum will be one of Boston’s two representatives. Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving will be the other, serving as the head coach for Team USA.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge online.

When: Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images