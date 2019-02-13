2019 Women’s Beanpot Final Live: BU Defeats Harvard In Overtime Thriller

BOSTON — The Boston University Terriers and Harvard Crimson will fight for women’s hockey bragging rights in the 41st Beanpot Tournament on Tuesday night at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

BU is looking to secure its first Beanpot title since 1981 while Harvard hopes to collect its 15th championship.

The Crimson advanced to the finals with a convincing 4-1 win over the Boston College Eagles last Tuesday, while the Terriers needed a 4-3 shootout win against the Northeastern Huskies to punch their ticket to the Beanpot Championship Game.

Keep it right here for live updates on BU-Harvard:

FINAL: 3-2 BU: With just over six minutes to play, Sammy Davis netted the game-winning goal to seal the women’s Beanpot championship for the Terriers.

THE MOMENT WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!! pic.twitter.com/TgVldDtdPI — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 13, 2019

Overtime, 6:32, 3-2 BU: Boston University wins it in overtime! For the first time since 1981, the Terriers will hoist the trophy.

We're the best of Boston in 2019 thanks to this overtime goal! #GoBU pic.twitter.com/OkKjydJW6b — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 13, 2019

Overtime, 7:06, 2-2: The Terriers will go on the power play after Lexie Laing heads to the box for a two-minute roughing penalty.

Overtime, 7:19, 2-2: The Crimson peppered Corinne Schroeder with shot after shot, but the BU goalie denied each puck that came her way.

Overtime, 9:08, 2-2: Both teams have had prime opportunities to put the game away, but the goalies on both ends continue to keep their teams in it. Harvard’s Lindsay Reed has made an incredible 50 saves, while Corinne Schroeder has turned away 26.

Overtime, 14:06:, 2-2: The Terriers turned the puck over and Harvard nearly ended the game, but Corinne Schroeder made the stop.

Overtime, 20:00, 2-2: The puck has dropped for overtime! Next goal wins.

Third Period, 20:00, 2-2: The game will need overtime to decide who will be crowned the women’s Beanpot champion.

Lindsay Reed has made 45 saves thus far, while Corinne Schroeder has turned away 21.

Third Period, 2:52, 2-2: The Crimson kill off the penalty.

Third Period, 4:52, 2-2: BU to the power play.

Third Period, 9:04, 2-2: BU’s goalie Corinne Schroeder helps keep the game tied at 2-2 with a sprawling save.

Third Period, 15:40, 2-2: She does it again. Lindsay Reed denied BU with yet another stellar save — her 33rd of the night — to keep the game knotted at two.

Third Period, 0:00, 2-2: The final 20 minutes is underway with the game tied 2-2.

SECOND INTERMISSION: 2-2

Both teams are leaving it all on the ice. Lindsay Reed has been the backbone of the Crimson team through 40 minutes, stopping a whopping 30 shots.

Second Period: 4:32, 2-2: Tie game! Natasza Tarnowski evens the score with just under five minutes left in the second. The play was reviewed and determined a good goal.

Second Period: 8:18, 2-1 Harvard: BU kills the penalty thanks in large part to Corinne Schroeder making some timely saves.

Second Period: 10:18, 2-1 Harvard: Another power play for the Crimson as Kristina Schuler gets whistled for tripping.

Second Period: 11:29, 2-1 Harvard: Lindsay Reed has been spectacular this evening. The Crimson goalie made another highlight-reel save to preserve the one-goal lead.

Second Period, 15:00, 2-1 Harvard: That didn’t take long. The Crimson score just 26 seconds into their power play thanks to Lexie Laing to take a 2-1 lead.

Second Period, 15:26, 2-2: Harvard will go on the power play after Kristina Schuler goes to the box for checking.

Second Period, 0:00, 1-1: The puck has dropped to begin the second period!

FIRST INTERMISSION: 1-1

What an exciting opening 20 minutes. The score is all tied up 1-1. The Terriers have a slight shot advantage over the Crimson, 14-11.

First Period, 0:25, 1-1: We’re all tied up! With 25 seconds left, Kaitlin Tse evens the score at one apiece. The play was reviewed and the call stood.

First Period, 1:32, 1-0 Boston University: BU snags the first goal of the game off a Reagan Rust tally. Rust scored the game-winner in the shootout last week for the Terriers.

Here's a look at how Reagan, Abbey and Tasz got us on the board.https://t.co/z938GB3Lpf pic.twitter.com/SwcU3NswPW — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 13, 2019

First Period, 2:33, 0-0: The Terriers are headed to the power play after a Lexie Laing tripping penalty.

First Period, 6:34, 0-0: A Harvard turnover almost proved costly but Lindsay Reed, as she’s done all period, denied the puck from crossing the red line to keep the game scoreless.

First Period, 8:56, 0-0: Things are getting a little chippy with some pushing and shoving after a Lindsay Reed save.

First Period, 10:00, 0-0: We’re scoreless halfway through the opening period. The Crimson are outshooting the Terriers 8-3.

First Period, 14:20, 0-0: A huge stop by Lindsay Reed keeps BU off the board.

Reed looking strong early, keeping Compher off the board. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/9fzLWS8TgH#GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/91MIP8pjCo — Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) February 13, 2019

First Period, 15:40, 0-0: Harvard had some prime chances to go up 1-0, but Corinne Schroeder stood tall to keep the game scoreless. Harvard leads in shots 4-2.

8:20 p.m. ET: We’re underway!

7:45 p.m. ET: The Crimson have released their lineup!

Here's our lines for the 2019 Beanpot Championship!!#GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/rFjFkMq6ze — Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) February 13, 2019

7 p.m. ET: Good evening from Bright-Landry Hockey Center! Here are the lineup for the Terriers. Puck drop for the 41st Women’s Beanpot is set for 8 p.m. ET: