2019 Women’s Beanpot Live: Boston University Vs. Northeastern Semifinal, Score, Highlights

The 41st women’s Beanpot tournament begins Tuesday night with a semifinal matchup against No. 8 Boston University and No. 3 Northeastern University at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

The Huskies have reached five of the last seven championship games, while the Terriers look to advance in order to play for their first Beanpot title since 1981.

It’s sure to be a good game, considering Northeastern enters Tuesday with an 8-1-1 record over its last 10 games while BU is riding an eight-game win streak.

Third Period, 17:48, 3-3: We’re tied again! Jesse Compher evens the score at three. She was able to beat Aerin Frankel despite getting tripped up on her way to the net.

Third Period, 19:43, 3-2 Northeastern: Huskies waste no time taking the lead back! Alina Mueller scores her 15th goal of the season to put Northeastern up 3-2.

Kasidy Anderson’s centering pass deflects to Alina Mueller for the go-ahead goal early in the third! #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/M7lCsWf1iQ — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 5, 2019

SECOND INTERMISSION, 2-2

A thrilling second period comes to a close after three goals and four penalties. The game stays tied heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Huskies have a narrow shot advantage, 20-19.

Second Period, 1:19, 2-2: The Huskies kill off the penalty.

Second Period, 3:19, 2-2: We have another penalty, folks! The Terriers will play 5-on-4 for two minutes after Tori Sullivan heads to the box for tripping. BU looks to take its first lead of the game.

Second Period, 3:54, 2-2: BU successfully kills off the penalty and the game remains knotted at two.

Second Period, 5:54, 2-2: Northeastern looks to capitalize as it goes to the power play for the third time this stanza with 5:54 left in the middle period.

Second Period, 8:50. 2-2: We’re tied up again! Sammy Davis evens the score at 2-2 with a power play goal.

Second Period, 10:02, 2-1 Northeastern: The Terriers go on their first power play.

Second Period, 13:10, 2-1 Northeastern: Huskies goal! Veronika Pettey goes top shelf and capitalizes on the power play to go back up by a goal.

Second Period, 14:02, 1-1: Northeastern goes on a 5-on-3 advantage for 31 seconds after the Terriers receive their second penalty. This time they were called for tripping.

Second Period, 15:32, 1-1: We have our fist power play! The Huskies will have an extra skater for two minutes after BU was whistled for cross-checking.

Second Period, 16:19, 1-1: The Terriers tie it up thanks to Breanna Scarpaci’s goal!

FIRST INTERMISSION: 1-0, Northeastern

Aerin Frankel stopped all 14 shots the Terriers peppered her with in the opening 20 minutes. The shots favor BU 14-10.

First Period, 8:32, 1-0 Northeastern: The Huskies strike first thanks to Skylar Fontaine! She slipped the puck by BU’s goalie Corrine Schroder for her first-ever Beanpot goal. Northeastern is 17-1-0 when it scores first this season. Fontaine now has a six-game point streak.

Skylar Fontaine deposits the rebound to give Northeastern the lead. #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/1VzYixAG6b — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 5, 2019

First Period, 10:00 0-0: Aerin Frankel already has made 10 saves for the Huskies. BU is outshooting its opponent 10-3.

5:03 p.m. ET: The puck has dropped at Bright-Landry Hockey Center!

4:40 p.m. ET: Here are the lines for both teams: