49ers GM Reveals Team Has Not Spoken To Steelers About Antonio Brown

Sorry, 49ers fans. It doesn’t sound like San Fransisco even has reached out to the Pittsburgh Steelers about Antonio Brown.

The disgruntled wide receiver and Pittsburgh mutually decided it would be best to part ways, meaning the team all but certainly will trade him. Rumors proceeded to swirl about where he’d end up, with the Bay Area being the early favorite as his next landing spot. Even NFL legend Jerry Rice said Brown “badly” wants to be a 49er.

While many signs pointed to the 30-year-old taking off for the West Coast, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen.

Not yet, anyway.

San Fransisco general manager John Lynch said Thursday at the NFL Combine that he and the Steelers have not been in touch.

“We have not,” Lynch said, via theScore. “It’s funny, the world we live in where one tweet from a player to another turns into interest but it is the world we live in. I can tell you that, like every team in this league, we think the guy’s a heck of a football player, but we have not had talks with the Steelers. I can tell you that.”

Now, Lynch didn’t say anything about not pursuing Brown at all, just that a trade hasn’t been discussed. What we do know, however, is that the wide receiver likely will have plenty of suitors eyeing his services for the 2019 NFL season, as he’ll certainly add a boost to any team.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images