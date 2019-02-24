AAF Week 3 Live Streams: Watch Sunday’s Games Online

The Alliance of American Football’s third week is in full swing with its second slate of games set to take place Sunday.

The Atlanta Legends (0-2) will play host to the undefeated Birmingham Iron (2-0) in Sunday’s late afternoon contest. Then the San Antonio Commanders (1-1) will travel to SDCCU Stadium to take on the San Diego Fleet (1-1) to conclude Week 3.

Here’s how you can watch both games online:

Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends

When: Sunday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS Sports Network

San Antonio Commanders vs. San Diego Fleet

When: Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Alliance Of American Football Instagram (@theaaf)