Ajax Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Game Online

Will the king of European soccer ruin Ajax’s continental fairytale?

The Dutch club will host Real Madrid on Wednesday at Johan Cruyff Arena in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Having reached the knockout phase by finishing second in Group E, Ajax hopes to represent itself well in its first appearance at this stage of European soccer’s elite competition since 2006.

❌ Unbeaten in the group stages

❌ Top scorer Dusan Tadić with 5 goals

❌ Through to the last 16 Ajax's story so far 👏👏👏#UCL | @AFCAjax pic.twitter.com/RX2nTyz788 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2019

Real Madrid, the tournament’s three-time defending champion, won Group G and is expected to dispatch Ajax and reach the quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive season. Los Blancos also are expected to celebrate Sergio Ramos’ milestone appearance.

The teams will meet March 5 in Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 series.

Univision Deportes will broadcast Real Madrid versus Ajax in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live



Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images