Alex Cora Explains What He’s Learned From Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens

We’re in the midst of somewhat of a golden age for Boston sports, and while the bulk of the credit goes to the collection of talents across the four major teams, some has to go to the coaching as well.

Bill Belichick arguably is the greatest head coach in NFL history, while Alex Cora took home baseball’s ultimate prize in his first year as a big league manager. Brad Stevens and Bruce Cassidy, meanwhile, are poised for deep postseason runs with their respective teams in the coming months.

Sunday provided a bit of a coaching crossover, as Stevens visited Cora and the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla. one day ahead of Boston’s first official full-team spring training workout. This isn’t the first time the Sox and Celtics head men have picked each other’s brains, and there’s no doubt Cora takes something away from each interaction with a fellow Boston coach.

“From Bill, I learn a lot,” Cora said. “I can’t do it yet with you guys, but it’s pretty cool that he just is the way he is with the media. But then you talk to him and he’s a real person and he’s funny and obviously very smart.

“Brad, he’s actually younger than I am by a year. Just to see what he’s done throughout the years — rebuilding and now with the expectations — there’s no up and down with him. He’s very consistent with the way he preaches the game and the way he deals with the media. That’s something I’ve learned from both of them.”

While Belichick, Stevens nor Cassidy likely can offer tips on how to handle a pitching staff or shuffle a batting order, there are basic coaching principles that can translate across sports. And despite winning the World Series in his first go-around as Boston’s skipper, it’s evident Cora relishes the opportunities to talk to his local peers and in turn refine his methods.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images