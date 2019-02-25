Alex Cora Hints At When Dustin Pedroia Could Make Spring Training Debut

Dustin Pedroia is inching closer and closer to his return to the diamond, and Alex Cora revealed just when we may see the Boston Red Sox second baseman.

Pedroia has been rehabbing his surgically repaired knee. The 35-year-old played in just three games for Boston last year before re-aggravating his knee. He spent much of his time rehabbing in Arizona, and joined his team for spring training. Pedroia is determined to have a healthy 2019 season, and it will begin with his first spring training game.

So, when exactly will we see the second baseman in game-day action?

“Hopefully… I don’t want to say next week or the end of next week,” Cora said Sunday, via MassLive. “The way things are going, probably after that road trip (to Port St. Lucie and West Palm Beach). Right around there, probably. After that.”

That brings us to March 6, to be exact.

While nothing is confirmed, it’s certainly encouraging Pedroia will play during spring training before the Red Sox begin the defense of their World Series championship March 28 against the Seattle Mariners.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images