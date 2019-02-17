Alex Cora Press Conference: Watch Red Sox Manager Speak At Spring Training

The Boston Red Sox will have their first full-squad working out Monday, and manager Alex Cora clearly is excited.

Cora met with media members at Fenway South on Sunday to discuss a variety of spring training topics. And if you thought winning the World Series would change the second-year manager, well, then you just don’t know Cora.

A big topic for much of last season was Cora’s penchant for resting star players. Fans and media often scratched their heads when J.D. Martinez or Mookie Betts were given seemingly unnecessary days off throughout the year.

But the strategy clearly worked, and Cora once again plans to give his players breathers when necessary.

“We have to take care of the players, it’s not an easy season,” Cora said. ” … We want these guys to be ready for the stretch run and for October.”

To watch Cora’s full press conference, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images