Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox Roster For Spring Training Opener Vs. Northeastern

For the first time since Game 5 of the World Series, Alex Cora will have to fill out a lineup card Friday, and he already knows the names he’ll be writing.

The Boston Red Sox manager was kind enough to reveal the players who will be starting in Boston’s spring training opener Friday against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

Cora didn’t specify a batting order — likely yet to be determined — but he did run down all of the players who will be in the starting lineup.

Blake Swihart, C

Sam Travis, 1B

Chad De La Guerra, 2B

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Tate Matheny, OF

Cole Sturgeon, OF

TBD, OF

Mike Shawaryn, SP

Darwinzon Hernandez, Domingo Tapia and Josh Taylor will also pitch at some point Friday vs. the Huskies.

Other roster notes from Cora’s Friday press conference:

–Marcus Walden, Travis Lakins and Erasmo Ramirez are among the pitchers who will be used in Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener vs. the New York Yankees.

–Eduardo Nunez, Brock Holt, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi will “most likely” make their debuts Sunday.

— Mitch Moreland “might be” in the lineup Sunday.

— Steve Pearce is scheduled to play Monday and Tuesday when the Red Sox head to Bradenton and Dunedin to take on the Pirates and Blue Jays, respectively.

Mookie Betts is in line to make his first appearance of the spring Wednesday in a split-squad game against Baltimore.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images