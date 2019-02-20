Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox’s Plan For Steven Wright In 2019 Season

Steven Wright shifted his duties from starting pitcher to reliever during the Boston Red Sox’s 2018 season. But he’ll have a steady role come the start of 2019.

Team manager Alex Cora told reporters earlier this week the knuckleballer will be used as a full-time relief pitcher after Wright proved to be a force out of the bullpen when called upon last year.

“I think he’s a weapon for us in the bullpen,” Cora said, via MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “It’s a change of pace. We talked about it going into October. Everybody thought he was going to be the guy in October. Too bad he got hurt.

“… He does an outstanding job holding runners. It’s tough on the catchers, but all of ours can catch the knuckleball, so I’m not worried about bringing him in with traffic,” Cora added. “We did it toward the end. With this team, where we’re at with the roster, he’s a weapon for us out there.”

Wright originally was on Boston’s roster for its American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, but didn’t even see game action after undergoing an MRI on his surgically repaired knee ahead of Game 1. Because he was scratched, the 34-year-old wasn’t eligible to be on the AL Championship Series roster.

He dazzled in 10 relief appearances in September for the Red Sox, posting a 0.66 ERA.

“Being a reliever is fine with me. It’s one of those things, it’s just such a different look,” Wright said, via Browne. “Everyone is used to seeing, especially the way the game is now, 95-plus (mph), so to have someone throwing a knuckleball, I’m already throwing 20 mph slower from everyone else. That can be a different look and a different viewpoint to the hitters.”

Boston still is in need of a closer, as it likely won’t be re-signing Craig Kimbrel. And since the new closer most likely will be internal, Wright certainly could make a strong case should he mirror his September numbers.

