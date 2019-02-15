Pelicans Star Big Man Anthony Davis Addresses Incessant Trade Rumors

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and Anthony Davis still is in a New Orleans Pelicans uniform despite the Los Angeles Lakers making a big effort to try to land the star.

Many thought Davis would be playing alongside LeBron James for the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season, but the club will have to wait until July to make a push to sign him. Davis and James will play with one another soon though, as they’re on the same team in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 17. That likely will only add to rumors about the 25-year-old eventually landing with the Lakers.

But Davis knew he’d be swarmed with questions regarding all the trade rumors that surrounded him, and he also knew he couldn’t let that change his focus on the road ahead.

“You got to prepare for it. I got asked the questions before, but my answers going to stay the same,” Davis said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “My job is to focus on the Pelicans; the other stuff, I let whoever handle it. … My job is to focus on trying to be the most competent player, help this team get to the playoffs. The rest of it is going to be talked about when it’s talked about.”

While this conversation took place before the trade deadline actually had passed, it’s worth noting Davis’ marriage with the Pels doesn’t seem to be all that steady. After not being traded, some thought New Orleans would opt to not play its star for the remainder of the season, an item that’s since been scrapped. Davis missed nine games and called out his team after its Feb. 8 loss to the Orlando Magic, saying “we sucked,” and that no one on the team seemed “interested in playing,” per Bleacher Report. There’s no telling where Davis will end up this offseason, but for now he’ll have to finish out the campaign in New Orleans.

