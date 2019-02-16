Anthony Davis Sets Record Straight On Celtics: ‘They Are On My List’

Ever since Anthony Davis asked to be traded by the New Orleans Pelicans, all reports have indicated the superstar big man would not want to go to the Boston Celtics. Davis’ father, Anthony Davis Sr., infamously contributed to the anti-Boston rhetoric.

But Davis, in fact, would be just fine with being traded to the Celtics. Don’t believe us? Just ask Davis himself.

During Saturday’s media availability for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C., Davis was asked about rumors of him being down Boston. And, in yet another bizarre twist to one of the most absurd NBA dramas in recent memory, Davis set the record straight.

Here’s a wrap up of his comments:

Anthony Davis was asked about the perception the Celtics were not a preferred destination. He then repeated several times: “They were never not on my list.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2019

Anthony Davis is asked about the Boston Celtics not being on his list. “They are on my list.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2019

Anthony Davis said the list of teams that has been publicly presented as to where he wants to play “is true.” That list, as reported by @wojespn, consists of the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2019

Anthony Davis on Boston – "I never said they weren't on my list." So are they? "I never said they weren't on my list." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 16, 2019

Anthony Davis just said that the Celtics are on his list of preferred trade destinations, contrary to earlier reports — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) February 16, 2019

Well then.

NBA salary cap rules prevent the Celtics from acquiring Davis until July 1, when Kyrie Irving can opt out of his current deal and become an unrestricted free agent. While it’s tough to know what to believe anymore, the general consensus is that Davis would need Irving to re-sign to consider committing to Boston long-term.

As for what the Celtics would give up in a potential blockbuster for Davis, sophomore forward Jayson Tatum reportedly tops the Pelicans’ wish list. And should that deal eventually go down, Tatum reportedly wouldn’t mind.

What a mess.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports