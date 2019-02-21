Anthony Rendon Says Scott Boras Won’t Call Shots During His Free Agency

Anthony Rendon and the Washington Nationals reportedly have had on-and-off discussions over the past year about the third baseman possibly signing an extension.

Rendon is represented by Scott Boras, who over the years has earned a reputation that varies based on which side of the negotiating table they’re on. But the 28-year-old made clear that his agent would not be calling the shots.

“What everyone has the misconception of is they think that we work for Scott,” Rendon said, per MLB.com. “Like, no. That’s not the way it works. Like, I’m telling him how it’s going and you can ask him. We’ve gotten (into) some jibber-jabbers before too. Like, I’m paying him. Nah, that don’t fly with me.”

As soon as the Bryce Harper situation is sorted out, the Nationals’ talks with Rendon likely will pick up steam. The third baseman said that if both parties can be happy, then he’ll most likely sign an extension.

Although Rendon is willing to stay in Washington, he probably won’t take a massive pay cut to do so. Being one of the better third baseman in the league, Rendon surely will be intensely pursued by many clubs looking to add a big bat.

During the 2018 season, Rendon had a .308 batting average with 24 home runs and 92 runs batted in. While at third base, the 28-year-old had a .981 fielding percentage with 88 putouts and 23 double plays turned.

