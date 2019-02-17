Antonio Brown Throws Shade At Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers In Twitter Q&A

Antonio Brown was in a talking mood Saturday afternoon.

The wide receiver, currently a disgruntled member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, took to Twitter afternoon to do a question and answer session with some fans.

For some context, the latest in the ongoing drama between the Steelers and Brown has the wideout requesting a trade out of Pittsburgh. Brown originally wasn’t going to meet with owner Art Rooney to discuss things, but now the two will meet at some point next week.

In his Twitter Q&A, Brown threw some shade at some prominent figures in the Steelers organization — including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Here’s his responses.

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Not for the money its for the love of the sport ! The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately ! Plus I made 70 million it’s public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family ! https://t.co/v4vFO2QCSf — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Best interest this be my first meeting with Mr Rooney ever as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player in locker 🤝! never been to my house ; there house ; like what AM I Really doing ! Less then what you bargain for more than real #Truth https://t.co/Xiitf0si2I — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more ! https://t.co/uWwi5mB3R3 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! I’m the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it https://t.co/imrJ8jnnBc — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

In response to his tweet about Roethlisberger, one account responded with a video of Brown lauding the quarterback. Brown hit back in a big way.

Yea it’s positively over negativity mid season why fire back this perfect example of being the bigger man! When I could easily point finger ! I pointed at me because i bet on me faith in me not no one else https://t.co/9XnNhZGPQg — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

No matter what happens, there’s a near certainty the conclusion of this fiasco will be a pretty messy one.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images