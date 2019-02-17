Antonio Brown Throws Shade At Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers In Twitter Q&A

Antonio Brown was in a talking mood Saturday afternoon.
The wide receiver, currently a disgruntled member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, took to Twitter afternoon to do a question and answer session with some fans.
For some context, the latest in the ongoing drama between the Steelers and Brown has the wideout requesting a trade out of Pittsburgh. Brown originally wasn’t going to meet with owner Art Rooney to discuss things, but now the two will meet at some point next week.
In his Twitter Q&A, Brown threw some shade at some prominent figures in the Steelers organization — including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Here’s his responses.
In response to his tweet about Roethlisberger, one account responded with a video of Brown lauding the quarterback. Brown hit back in a big way.
No matter what happens, there’s a near certainty the conclusion of this fiasco will be a pretty messy one.
