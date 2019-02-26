Aron Baynes Injury: Brad Stevens Shares Update On Celtics Big Man

It might not be long until the Boston Celtics return to full health.

No Celtic has battled the injury bug more this season than Aron Baynes. After missing 13 games from late December to mid-January with a fractured hand, the veteran big man played just nine games before going down yet again, this time with a foot contusion.

Baynes has missed Boston’s last eight games entering Monday, but it sounds like his return to game action will be coming sooner rather than later.

#NEBHInjuryReport Aron Baynes (foot contusion) will hopefully be day-to-day after this week, says Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 25, 2019

It would be wise of the Celtics to err on the side of caution when it comes to Baynes’ injury. The 32-year-old’s interior presence will be critical come playoff time, and given Boston’s loaded roster, it can afford to be patient and not rush him back.

The C’s will try to get their first win since returning from NBA All-Star break when they square off with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images