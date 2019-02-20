Atletico Madrid Vs Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Atletico Madrid and Juventus know the agony of UEFA Champions League defeat all too well.

The teams will face off Wednesday at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League series. Atletico Madrid reached advanced to the knockout phase after finishing second in Group A, and UEFA drew it against the Italian giant, which won Group H.

The matchup pits the losers of four of the last five Champions League finals. Atletico Madrid fell to Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016. Juventus lost to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017. Atletico Madrid and Juventus are among the favorites to win European soccer’s elite competition this season, but one of them will reach the end of the road far too soon for their liking.

Team news:

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez will miss the first leg against Juventus due to a knee injury.

Juventus will be without midfielders Sami Khedira (irregular heartbeat) and Douglas Costa (thigh injury).

The teams will face off again March 12 in Turin, Italy, in the second leg.

TNT will broadcast Atletico Madrid versus Juventus in English, and Univision Deportes will broadcast it in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images