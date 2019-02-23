Authorities Dispute Adam Schefter’s Report About Robert Kraft Scandal

Adam Schefter has as close to a spotless record as any sports reporter possibly could hope for.

He might be in line for one of his biggest losses, however.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupter, Fla. The New England Patriots owner is one of many being eyed in a South Florida prostitution and human-trafficking ring. An arrest warrant soon will be issued for the 77-year-old Kraft, who categorically denies the allegations.

One of the more fascinating side stories to the scandal is Adam Schefter’s report that Kraft isn’t the “biggest name” on the list of people expect to receive charges. The NFL insider’s report not only contradicts TMZ’s original report, but also the beliefs of those involved with the investigation.

“Nobody around here has any idea what (Schefter) is referring to,” Mike Edmondson, a spokesman for the Florida state attorney’s office, told Deadspin.

That certainly will be disappointing news to those who’ve constructed hypothetical “lists” in the wake of Schefter’s report.

As for Kraft, the Billionaire owner likely will be disciplined by the NFL once the legal process plays out. Authorities in Jupiter claim to have video evidence of Kraft visiting the spa on multiple occasions, claims which fly in the face of his denial.

If and when the footage is released to the public, this scandal assuredly will reach an even greater level of hysteria.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images