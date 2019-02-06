Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Game Online

The next installment of “El Clasico” probably won’t be as consequential as the last but it remains a can’t-miss event.

FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid on Wednesday at Nou Camp in the first leg of their Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) semifinal series. This will be the first of three meetings between the eternal rivals in February and likely will color how the teams will approach their upcoming clashes.

The biggest question surrounding the game is whether Lionel Messi will play. The Barcelona superstar suffered a thigh injury Saturday in the draw with Valencia but he practiced with his teammates Tuesday.

Barcelona hammered Real Madrid 5-1 last October in their most recent meeting. The result led to Julen Lopetegui’s dismissal as Real Madrid coach and Santiago Solari’s installment in the role.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Barcelona versus Real Madrid game in English and beIN SPORTS en Español will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images