Beanpot Wrap: BC Upsets No. 17 Harvard, Reaches 36th Championship

BOSTON — The Boston College Eagles will be playing for their 21st Beanpot title Feb. 11 after defeating the Harvard Crimson 2-1 at TD Garden.

Offense was at a premium Monday night, with neither side really ever able to gain any offensive momentum. The Eagles only were able to muster up 18 shots on goal to Harvard’s 28.

Penalties dominated the game early and often with Harvard getting called for six while BC got whistled for five. Neither team was able to capitalize with the Eagles going 0-5 on power plays and Harvard 0-4, including one late in the final frame.

Although it was slow offensively, BC was able to score when it mattered most.

Here’s how it all went down:

GILES GETS SCORING STARTED EARLY

Offense was hard to come by in the first period, but Boston College forward Patrick Giles stepped up and put the Eagles on the board.

The freshman corralled a pass from junior forward Graham McPhee and slung a wrist shot pass Harvard’s goaltender to score his first collegiate goal and give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Neither team was able to capitalize on power play opportunities throughout the period. BC failed to take advantage with its only attempt, and Harvard didn’t capitalize on its first try, but ended the period on the power play that carried over into the second.

Boston College freshman Patrick Giles scores his first collegiate goal to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the Beanpot semifinal against Harvard. Catch all the action on NESN. pic.twitter.com/6AAVe12OpD — NESN (@NESN) February 4, 2019

HARVARD KNOTS UP SCORE LATE

The middle period mirrored the first in the sense that it didn’t feature overwhelming offensive firepower, and both teams struggled to finish power plays in the period.

BC only was able to muster up a meager five shots to the Crimson’s seven, but Harvard was able to find the back of the net off the stick of sophomore forward Henry Bowlby.

No. 28 received a pass from junior defenseman John Marino right in front of BC’s goaltender and buried it to even up the score with 4:34 remaining in the frame.

Bowlby gets the feed from Marino for a Crimson GOAL! We're all tied up in the second period at 1-1! #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/nkVo6sX2T7 — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 4, 2019

MCBAIN CLINCHES EAGLES’ TICKET TO FINAL

Both teams came out of the locker room for the third period looking to put pucks on net.

Harvard and BC both had opportunities early in the stanza, but it would be the Eagles who capitalized thanks to a goal from freshman Jack McBain.

With 7:38 remaining in the game, No. 11 was fed a pass off a Harvard defender and put it past Michael Lackey to clinch a spot for BC in the Beanpot Championship next week.

The Eagles take a 2-1 lead late in the third period after Jack McBain cashes in with a goal. Can Harvard come back? Catch all the action on NESN. pic.twitter.com/TNdZWjUeXW — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2019

UP NEXT

Harvard will play in the consolation game against the loser of Northeastern University vs. Boston University at 4:30 p.m. ET next Monday. Boston College will play in the final against the winner of Northeastern/BU at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be played at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via NESN