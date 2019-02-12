Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have struggled with secondary scoring all season, and now they’ll be tested more so than at any other point on the campaign.

With David Pastrnak hurting his thumb by slipping and falling after a team event, the B’s will be without their top scorer for at least the next two weeks. They’ll play Game No. 1 sans Pastrnak Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

It is expected that Jake DeBrusk will return to the second line wing alongside David Krejci and Peter Cehlarik in Pastrnak’s absence. David Backes, who was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s win over the Colorado Avalanche, will be active and on the third line next to Joakim Nordstrom and Trent Frederic.

Matt Grzelcyk, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, is expected to miss a third straight contest Tuesday, meaning John Moore will remain on the third defensive pairing with Brandon Carlo.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins. The Blackhawks are expected to counter with Collin Delia, who they signed to a three-year extension Monday.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Tuesday night’s Blackhawks–Bruins game.

BOSTON BRUINS (31-17-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Peter Cehlarik

Joakim Nordstrom–Trent Frederic–David Backes

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Kevan Miller

John Moore–Brandon Carlo

Tuukka Rask

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (23-24-9)

Drake Caggiula–Jonathan Toews–Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat–Dylan Strome–Dominik Kahun

Brandon Saad–Marcus Kruger–Brendan Perlini

John Hayden–Artem Anisimov–Dylan Sikura

Duncan Keith–Brent Seabrook

Carl Dahlstrom–Connor Murphy

Slater Koekkoek–Erik Gustafsson

Collin Delia

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images