Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lines, Pairings

Saturday will offer Boston Bruins fans their first look at Charlie Coyle in Black and Gold.
The Bruins, winners of seven straight games, will visit the Enterprise Center to play the St. Louis Blues in a matchup of the two hottest teams in the NHL. The Blues had their 11-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a loss to the Dallas Stars.
Coyle will make his Boston debut centering the third line between David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom. The Bruins acquired Coyle on Wednesday in a trade that sent Ryan Donato to the Minnesota Wild.
Saturday’s game will mark the conclusion to the Bruins’ five-game West Coast trip. Bruce Cassidy’s club is 4-0 on the trip after wins over the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday’s Bruins-Blues game:
BOSTON BRUINS (36-17-8)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Karson Kuhlman — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom — Charlie Coyle — David Backes
Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
ST. LOUIS BLUES (32-23-5)
Jaden Schwartz — Ryan O’Reilly — Vladimir Tarasenko
Robert Thomas — Tyler Bozak — Alexander Steen
Zach Sanford — Oskar Sundqvist — Pat Maroon
Mackenzie MacEachern — Ivan Barbashev — Robby Fabbri
Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko
Vince Dunn — Robert Bortuzzo
Jordan Binnington
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images
