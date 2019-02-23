Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lines, Pairings

Saturday will offer Boston Bruins fans their first look at Charlie Coyle in Black and Gold.

The Bruins, winners of seven straight games, will visit the Enterprise Center to play the St. Louis Blues in a matchup of the two hottest teams in the NHL. The Blues had their 11-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a loss to the Dallas Stars.

Coyle will make his Boston debut centering the third line between David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom. The Bruins acquired Coyle on Wednesday in a trade that sent Ryan Donato to the Minnesota Wild.

Saturday’s game will mark the conclusion to the Bruins’ five-game West Coast trip. Bruce Cassidy’s club is 4-0 on the trip after wins over the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday’s Bruins-Blues game:

BOSTON BRUINS (36-17-8)



Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen

Karson Kuhlman — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Joakim Nordstrom — Charlie Coyle — David Backes

Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

ST. LOUIS BLUES (32-23-5)

Jaden Schwartz — Ryan O’Reilly — Vladimir Tarasenko

Robert Thomas — Tyler Bozak — Alexander Steen

Zach Sanford — Oskar Sundqvist — Pat Maroon

Mackenzie MacEachern — Ivan Barbashev — Robby Fabbri

Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn — Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

