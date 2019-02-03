Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to right the ship Sunday with a matinee matchup against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
The B’s have lost three straight while Washington snapped its seven-game losing streak against the Calgary Flames on Friday. The Capitals have a chance to sweep the season series with a win and can extend their winning streak against Boston to 15 straight games.
Bruce Cassidy will switch up the lines a bit Sunday as Noel Acciari and Matt Grzelcyk return after being healthy scratches in Thursday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Danton Heinen and John Moore will sit and Tuukka Rask will start between the pipes opposite of Braden Holtby. The Caps will be without Lars Eller (lower-body injury), but get Alex Ovechkin back after he served a one-game suspension for skipping the NHL All-Star Game.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (27-17-7)
Brad Marchand–-Patrice Bergeron–-David Pastrnak
Peter Cehlarik–-David Krejci–-Jake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom–-Trent Frederic–-David Backes
Sean Kuraly-–Noel Acciari–-Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–-Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–-Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–-Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (28-17-6)
Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie
Jakub Vrana–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Tom Wilson
Brett Connolly–Travis Boyd–Devante Smith-Pelly
Dmitrij Jaskin–Chandler Stephenson–Andre Burakovsky
Michal Kempny–John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov–Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik–Madison Bowey
Braden Holtby
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP