Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to right the ship Sunday with a matinee matchup against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

The B’s have lost three straight while Washington snapped its seven-game losing streak against the Calgary Flames on Friday. The Capitals have a chance to sweep the season series with a win and can extend their winning streak against Boston to 15 straight games.

Bruce Cassidy will switch up the lines a bit Sunday as Noel Acciari and Matt Grzelcyk return after being healthy scratches in Thursday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Danton Heinen and John Moore will sit and Tuukka Rask will start between the pipes opposite of Braden Holtby. The Caps will be without Lars Eller (lower-body injury), but get Alex Ovechkin back after he served a one-game suspension for skipping the NHL All-Star Game.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (27-17-7)

Brad Marchand–-Patrice Bergeron–-David Pastrnak

Peter Cehlarik–-David Krejci–-Jake DeBrusk

Joakim Nordstrom–-Trent Frederic–-David Backes

Sean Kuraly-–Noel Acciari–-Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–-Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (28-17-6)

Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie

Jakub Vrana–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Tom Wilson

Brett Connolly–Travis Boyd–Devante Smith-Pelly

Dmitrij Jaskin–Chandler Stephenson–Andre Burakovsky

Michal Kempny–John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov–Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik–Madison Bowey

Braden Holtby

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images