Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are looking to take their recent hot streak to the West Coast, kicking off a five-game road trip out west with a tilt against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Winners in five of their last six contests, the Bruins head into the Honda Center to face an Anaheim team that has lost 19 of its last 22 and has general manager Bob Murray manning the bench after the organization fired coach Randy Carlisle last week.
David Pastrnak remains out of the Bruins lineup with a thumb injury, while Matt Grezelcyk also will be sidelined with a lower-body injury for the fourth-straight game, meaning John Moore remaining on the Bruins’ blue line, sliding in next to Kevan Miller, as Brandon Carlo jumps up to the second pairing with Torey Krug.
Boston’s lines are expected to be similar to Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks, with Jake DeBrusk flanking David Krejci on the second line alongside Peter Cehlarik. Danton Heinen is expected to skate with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on the top line.
Jaroslav Halak will get the start in Anaheim, with Tuukka Rask slated to go Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings. With John Gibson on IR, the Ducks will counter with Kevin Boyle, who made his first-career start in net on Wednesday, shutting out the Vancouver Canucks 1-0.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Friday night’s Ducks–Bruins game.
BOSTON BRUINS (32-17-8)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Peter Cehlarik
Joakim Nordstrom–Trent Frederic–David Backes
Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
John Moore–Kevan Miller
Jaroslav Halak
ANAHEIM DUCKS (22-26-9)
Rickard Rakell–RyanGetzlaf–Corey Perry
Nick Ritchie–Adam Henrique–Daniel Sprong
Devin Shore–Derek Grant–Jakob Silfverburg
Max Jones–Ryan Kesler–Troy Terry
Cam Fowler–Michael Del Zotto
Hampus Lindholm–Josh Manson
Jaycob Menga–Brandon Montour
Kevin Boyle
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
