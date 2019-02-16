Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are looking to take their recent hot streak to the West Coast, kicking off a five-game road trip out west with a tilt against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Winners in five of their last six contests, the Bruins head into the Honda Center to face an Anaheim team that has lost 19 of its last 22 and has general manager Bob Murray manning the bench after the organization fired coach Randy Carlisle last week.

David Pastrnak remains out of the Bruins lineup with a thumb injury, while Matt Grezelcyk also will be sidelined with a lower-body injury for the fourth-straight game, meaning John Moore remaining on the Bruins’ blue line, sliding in next to Kevan Miller, as Brandon Carlo jumps up to the second pairing with Torey Krug.

Boston’s lines are expected to be similar to Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks, with Jake DeBrusk flanking David Krejci on the second line alongside Peter Cehlarik. Danton Heinen is expected to skate with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on the top line.

Jaroslav Halak will get the start in Anaheim, with Tuukka Rask slated to go Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings. With John Gibson on IR, the Ducks will counter with Kevin Boyle, who made his first-career start in net on Wednesday, shutting out the Vancouver Canucks 1-0.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Friday night’s Ducks–Bruins game.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-17-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Peter Cehlarik

Joakim Nordstrom–Trent Frederic–David Backes

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

ANAHEIM DUCKS (22-26-9)

Rickard Rakell–RyanGetzlaf–Corey Perry

Nick Ritchie–Adam Henrique–Daniel Sprong

Devin Shore–Derek Grant–Jakob Silfverburg

Max Jones–Ryan Kesler–Troy Terry

Cam Fowler–Michael Del Zotto

Hampus Lindholm–Josh Manson

Jaycob Menga–Brandon Montour

Kevin Boyle

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images