Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — Something will have to give Thursday night when two of the hottest teams in the NHL square off at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will go toe-to-toe in a battle of Eastern Conference powerhouses. The Bruins, who currently are riding a 14-game point streak, are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games, while the Lightning, the league’s top team by a 13-point margin, are a perfect 10-0-0.

This will be just the second meeting of the season between the Atlantic Division rivals. Tampa Bay claimed a narrow 3-2 victory in the teams’ first tilt in early December thanks to two third-period goals. Not to mention, the Bolts needed just five games to oust the B’s last season in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Boston will trot out the same lineup as Tuesday’s win over the San Jose Sharks with one exception: Tuukka Rask returns between the pipes looking to earn his seventh win in February on the last day of the month.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (37-17-9)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Marcus Johansson

Joakim Nordstrom–Charlie Coyle–David Backes

Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (49-11-4)

Ondrej Palat–Steven Stamkos–J.T. Miller

Tyler Johnson–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn–Anthony Cirelli–Yanni Gourde

Adam Erne–Cedric Paquette–Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman–Dan Girardi

Ryan McDonagh–Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev–Anton Stralman

Andrei Vasilevskiy

