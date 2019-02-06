Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

by on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 4:33PM

The Boston Bruins have beaten Metropolitan Division powerhouses in each of their last two games, and now they’ll face a Metro team that’s in the cellar.

In the second game of their current back-to-back, the Bruins will take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

After being the healthy scratch for two games, Danton Heinen will be back in the lineup and skating on the third line alongside Trent Frederic and Joakim Nordstrom, with David Backes being the lone forward out of action. In addition to Backes, John Moore and Steven Kampfer will be the healthy scratches.

Boston is expected to roll with the same defensive pairings as Tuesday’s win over the New York Islanders, with Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy skating on the third duo together.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins. The Rangers are expected to counter with Alexandar Georgiev.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins-Rangers game.

BOSTON BRUINS (29-17-7)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Peter Cehlarik
Joakim Nordstrom–Trent Frederic–Danton Heinen
Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Kevan Miller
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Jaroslav Halak

NEW YORK RANGERS (22-22-8)
Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Mats Zuccarello
Pavel Buchnevich–Kevin Hayes–Jesper Fast
Filip Chytil–Dylan Strome–Vladimir Namestnikov
Vinni Lettieri–Boo Nieves–Jimmy Vesey

Jordan Staal–DeAngelo
Brady Skjei–Adam McQuaid
Brendan Smith–Kevin Shattenkirk

Alexandar Georgiev

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

