Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins have beaten Metropolitan Division powerhouses in each of their last two games, and now they’ll face a Metro team that’s in the cellar.

In the second game of their current back-to-back, the Bruins will take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

After being the healthy scratch for two games, Danton Heinen will be back in the lineup and skating on the third line alongside Trent Frederic and Joakim Nordstrom, with David Backes being the lone forward out of action. In addition to Backes, John Moore and Steven Kampfer will be the healthy scratches.

Boston is expected to roll with the same defensive pairings as Tuesday’s win over the New York Islanders, with Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy skating on the third duo together.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins. The Rangers are expected to counter with Alexandar Georgiev.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins-Rangers game.

BOSTON BRUINS (29-17-7)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Peter Cehlarik

Joakim Nordstrom–Trent Frederic–Danton Heinen

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Kevan Miller

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Jaroslav Halak

NEW YORK RANGERS (22-22-8)

Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Mats Zuccarello

Pavel Buchnevich–Kevin Hayes–Jesper Fast

Filip Chytil–Dylan Strome–Vladimir Namestnikov

Vinni Lettieri–Boo Nieves–Jimmy Vesey

Jordan Staal–DeAngelo

Brady Skjei–Adam McQuaid

Brendan Smith–Kevin Shattenkirk

Alexandar Georgiev

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images