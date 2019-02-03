Best Of Super Bowl Week: Top Reads From NESN.com’s Patriots-Rams Coverage

Super Bowl Sunday finally is here.

To get you ready for the New England Patriots’ showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, here’s a selection of the best Super Bowl LIII week stories from NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox:

— The Rams have come a long way since “Brandon and Danny”

— Putting Julian Edelman’s unbelievable postseason numbers into perspective

— Compiling the All-Belichick Era Super Bowl team

— 36 things you might have forgotten about the first Patriots-Rams Super Bowl

— Trent Brown quickly learned “bullcrap” Patriots criticism was not valid

— Jason McCourty is on the brink of going from 0-16 to Super Bowl champion

— How the Patriots overcame their early-season struggles

— The Patriots are staying a step ahead by embracing more man coverage

— Aqib Talib still has fans in the Patriots’ locker room

— Patriots vs. Rams Round 1 served as a Super Bowl introduction for many current Pats

— The Patriots immediately knew J.C. Jackson wasn’t your typical undrafted rookie

— How Johnny Hekker feels about Bill Belichick’s overwhelming praise

— These six under-the-radar Patriots could make a major impact Sunday

— Patriots players dish on what motivates them

— Nickell Robey-Coleman feels disrespected by people believing he disrespected Tom Brady

— Brian Flores was focused on the now ahead of what likely will be his final game as a Patriots assistant

— Meet Jack Easterby, the “glue” of the Patriots organization

— Ufomba Kamalu’s amazing path to the Patriots started south of Super Bowl LIII

— Three Patriots cornerbacks got their starts on the other side of the ball

— Journeyman Patriots lineman James Ferentz intentionally has no plan for next season

— Matthew Slater began his football career by defying his Hall of Fame father’s wishes

— How Phillip Dorsett navigated the highs and lows of Josh Gordon’s Patriots tenure

— Four fortunate third-year Patriots have known nothing but Super Bowls

— Could Cordarrelle Patterson play running back full-time?

— Still “7-Eleven” to some, Chris Hogan reflects on his humble NFL beginnings

— Ivan Fears found the best way to describe bruising fullback James Develin

— Behind the scenes of the Patriots’ many position switches

— Who’s the toughest Patriots scout team player to face?

— Patriots assistants recall Bill Belichick’s most valuable lessons

— A scouting report on Jared Goff, courtesy of ex-Cal teammate-turned-Patriots tight end Stephen Anderson

— The Patriots’ earliest Super Bowl result still fuels legendary O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia

— Nate Ebner isn’t ruling out another Olympic rugby bid in 2020

— 53 stats to know ahead of Super Bowl LIII

