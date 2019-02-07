Bill Belichick Getting Annoyed About Roof Being Open Before Super Bowl Is Hilarious

Bill Belichick really, really does not like to be caught unprepared.

And on Sunday, to no fault of his own, he almost was caught unprepared.

With Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta playing host to the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL clearly wanted to show off some of the cool features the new stadium has to offer. Before the game, that meant having it’s retractable roof open so that a flyover could take place.

In Wednesday’s episode of “Inside the NFL,” Belichick was mic’d up for the moment the referee told him the roof should be closed in time for kickoff — but Belichick wasn’t amused.

(You can watch the dialogue here)

Classic Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images