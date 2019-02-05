Bill Belichick Hits Tom Brady With Friendly Jab After Patriots’ Super Bowl Win

Bill Belichick has been working with Tom Brady for long enough to know the quarterback’s strengths and weaknesses.

Brady long has boasted tremendous pocket presence to go along with a quick release. But fleet of foot he is not, and his mobility, obviously, hasn’t improved as he’s gotten longer in the tooth.

This notion isn’t lost on Belichick, who couldn’t help but hit his longtime QB with a friendly ribbing following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Well nobody prepares harder than Tom,” Belichick said on ESPN’s “NFL Primetime.” “He has great anticipation and awareness and he gets the ball quickly to the guys who have the best opportunity to make plays with it. We know he’s not going to make any yards with the ball in his hands. He’s gotta get it to somebody else and he does that quickly and efficiently.”

Hey, he’s not wrong.

On a more serious note, Belichick made sure to give Brady his proper praise after yet another impressive postseason run that concluded with a Lombardi Trophy.

“Tom’s had a tremendous year and again has played great at the biggest times,” Belichick said. “That touchdown drive at the end of this game and the touchdown drive last week in Kansas City and that start we had against the Chargers. You just can’t say enough about Tom Brady. He’s a great football player.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports