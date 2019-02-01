Bill Simmons Calls Out Kyrie Irving’s Leadership, OK With Celtics Trade

Bill Simmons won’t lose any sleep if the Boston Celtics trade Kyrie Irving before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.

Simmons, a huge C’s supporter, took to Twitter on Friday after Irving backed off his prior public committment to re-signing with Boston this offseason. The well-known sports pundit called out the Celtics star’s leadership and explained he’d be OK with Boston trading Irving in the coming days.

Kyrie needs to stop talking about leadership – he’s terrible at it. He’s incredibly fun to watch, but if they traded him within the next 6 days… I’d honestly be fine with it. Go to New York in July and play for the worst NBA owner of the 21st century. Good luck. https://t.co/EIH3EQKCKK — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 1, 2019

Irving can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason. He said back in October he’d like to stay in Boston, but the All-Star point guard changed his tune Friday, telling reporters “Ask me July 1” when asked about his long-term future.

Irving’s comments only add to speculation he could leave the Celtics for either the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks in free agency this summer. Simmons sounds ready to move on from Irving now, though, which certainly would be a bold move by the Celtics, who continue to be linked to New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis in trade rumors.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images