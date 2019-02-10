Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Admits ‘It’s Hard Not To Like’ Tom Brady

Patrick Kane was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and roots for the Bills. But he’s a fan of Tom Brady.

Despite being a huge Bills fan, the Chicago Blackhawks star indeed is a fan of the New England Patriots quarterback.

“It’s hard not to like him to be honest with you,” Kane told reporters, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Even if you’re a Bills fan, he’s just an unbelievable athlete.”

Kane went on to say Brady takes care of his body so well and has a strong passion for the game that is unmatched by any other. The 30-year-old added he also has read Brady’s book, “The TB12 Method,” to see what he eats and how he trains so Kane can possibly emulate some of what Brady does.

Many athletes like Kane admire Brady and what he does, but Bills fans probably won’t be taking Kane’s side on this one, though.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images