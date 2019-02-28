Blake Swihart Gets Big Hug From Alex Cora In First Game After Brother’s Death

It’s been an emotional few days for Blake Swihart, and things aren’t going to get any easier anytime soon, but the Boston Red Sox catcher got a needed reprieve at a familiar place Thursday afternoon.

One day after it was announced Swihart’s adopted brother, 23-year-old Romell Jordan, died unexpectedly, Swihart was back in Boston’s lineup for a spring training contest against the Washington Nationals in Fort Myers, Fla.

Swihart had a nice moment in the bottom of the fourth inning when he shot a line drive to left field for an RBI single. That signaled the end of his day, and his manager and teammates were waiting in the Boston dugout to embrace him on what had to have been a tough day. First in line was manager Alex Cora who wrapped Swihart in a hug before the catcher embraced the rest of his teammates.