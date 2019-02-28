Boston College’s Chris Lindstrom Looking To Continue Legacy Of ‘O-Line U’

INDIANAPOLIS — Christopher Lindstrom is hoping to revive Boston College’s reputation as the preeminent producer of NFL offensive linemen.

From 1999 to 2011, 13 former Eagles O-linemen were selected in the NFL draft, including the likes of Damien Woody, Chris Snee, Dan Koppen, Marc Colombo, Gosder Cherilus and Anthony Castonzo.

That pipeline has dried up in recent years — just two BC linemen have been drafted since 2012, and both went in the sixth round — but Chestnut Hill produced a good one in Lindstrom, who’s considered one of the best guards in this year’s draft class.

“Boston College is known as O-Line U, and that is something we take great pride in,” Lindstrom said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “There’s been so many great previous Boston College linemen. There is standard that those guys set, and we try and uphold that standard and even try and raise the bar for the future guys coming up.

“I’m just being grateful to come from a program like that where the toughness and character of those guys and see the success they had in college and in the pros. I am really thankful.”

Lindstrom, a Dudley, Mass., native and New England Patriots fan, started at right guard in his freshman, sophomore and senior seasons at BC, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2018. As a junior, he kicked out to right tackle — where he squared off daily against highly regarded pass rushers Zach Allen and Wyatt Ray in practice — and landed a spot on the All-ACC second team.

Over the past few months, Lindstrom, who measured in at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds this week after arriving at BC as a 235-pound freshman, even has begun practicing at center to further boost his versatility.

“I feel like my experience at tackle helped me learn to play in space, and that in turn helped me become a better guard,” he said. “I want to be as versatile as I can be. I’ve been working on my snapping for the past two or three months, and I’m just trying to get as many reps as I can.”

Lindstrom was one of seven BC products invited to the combine, making this the Eagles’ deepest draft in years. Allen, Ray, tight end Tommy Sweeney, cornerback Hamp Cheevers and safeties Lucas Denis and Will Harris also made the trip to Indy to work out for NFL scouts.

“All that credit goes to Coach (Steve) Addazio,” Lindstrom said. “One, he brought in great talented people and they all have high character on top of that. The program that Coach Addazio runs and we were thankful enough to be a part of, they just drill home technique and faith, family and toughness. That is what they preach and is something guys to take to heart. They bond as a team, and it is really special.”

