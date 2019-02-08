Boston Fans Go Berserk For Kevin Garnett During Celtics-Lakers Game

BOSTON — Rajon Rondo wasn’t the only ex-Boston Celtic at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The stars were out and about for the highly anticipated matchup between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. In addition to the Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots being in attendance, an eternal C’s fan favorite also decided to take in the contest between longtime rivals.

Kevin Garnett, who etched his name in Boston sports lore during the Celtics’ 2008 championship run, sat courtside to watch his former team take on the Purple and Gold. KG blows the roof off of TD Garden any time he returns, but his choice of attire got C’s fans all the more fired up.

Yup, the future Hall of Famer is wearing Rondo’s old No. 9 Celtics jersey.

The 15-time All-Star helped restore a championship attitude to the franchise when he arrived in the summer of 2007. Boston hasn’t appeared in the Finals since Garnett and Co. did so in 2010, but there’s no doubt the current Celtics possess the talent to end that drought.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston Celtics