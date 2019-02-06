Bottom Line, Berkshire Bank Foundation Celebrated Before Bruins-Islanders Game

There was a whole lot going on at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Patrice Bergeron took the ice for his 1000th career NHL game, which was kicked off by the Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots dropping (more so spiking) the puck at center ice.

But before all of that, NESN’s Tom Caron caught up with Berkshire Bank Foundation Executive Vice President and Director Lori Kiely and Executive Director of Bottom Line Justin Strasburger to talk about Berkshire Bank Foundation’s Exciting Assists program.

To hear the conversation, check out the video above.