Brad Marchand Continues Torrid Pace In Overtime Win Vs. Avalanche

Brad Marchand continues to set the world on fire in the Boston Bruins’ offensive end.

Marchand entered Sunday’s tilt against the Colorado Avalanche with four goals and 12 assists over his previous 10 games, and that pace continued against the Avs.

The pesky winger helped the Bruins even the score in the second period with a a secondary assist on John Moore’s equalizer. Then, Marchand was the beneficiary of a lucky bounce in overtime that resulted in the game winning goal, beating Semyon Varlamov to clinch a 2-1 overtime win.

To see how Marchand matched up with Varlamov, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images