Brad Marchand Cracks Joke About Shoving Match With Mathew Barzal

BOSTON — It was clear Brad Marchand had a few jokes in the chamber after the Boston Bruins’ 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

With a large group of media waiting at Patrice Bergeron’s stall to ask him about playing in his 1,000th career NHL game, Marchand strutted out and weaved through the crowd en route to his stall, which is right next to Bergeron’s. As he passed through, he chuckled and said “Brad’s available to talk,” before noting that Bergeron wouldn’t be out for a few more minutes anyway.

Of course, Marchand has a pretty intimate history with former Toronto Maple Leafs center and current Islander Leo Komarov, who Marchand last postseason gave a little smooch to. On Tuesday, however, the two didn’t reconnect. Instead it was Marchand and Isles young star Mathew Barzal getting into it, with the two exchanging some cross checks with one another during the first period.

Marchand was asked about the exchange, and, well, he didn’t blame Barzal for going after him.

“He just felt that back-muscle and felt how solid it was and he wanted to keep touching it,” Marchand said. “Can’t blame him.”

Unfortunately for Barzal, the Bruins and Islanders won’t meet again until March 19. So if that really was the reason he kept going after Marchand, he’s going to have to wait a little bit to do it again.

