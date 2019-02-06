Brad Marchand Eviscerates Mike Felger For Brutal Julian Edelman Take

Life’s only certainties are death, taxes and Michael Felger missing the mark on something by a country mile.

Whether it’s a bizarre diatribe about Roy Halladay or taking Kyle Van Noy to the woodshed for no particular reason, the afternoon drive co-host on 98.5 The Sports Hub certainly has unleashed some questionable takes in his day.

In light of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams, a clip surfaced on Twitter of Felger launching a harpoon at Julian Edelman back in 2011. In the clip, Felger calls Edleman — who earned Super Bowl MVP honors and has some, like Boomer Esiason, wondering if the wideout should be in the Hall of Fame — “Mr. August,” insinuating Edelman wouldn’t be a useful player outside the preseason.

On Wednesday, Brad Marchand chided Felger, and the Boston Bruins winger was pretty blunt.

@FelgerAndMazz at what point do we just get this guy a muzzle https://t.co/3u4jPJ85ua — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 6, 2019

Of course, Felger probably has drawn the ire of more than a few Bruins over the years, likely due to his incessant ludicrous takes about the team (remember his infatuation with trying to get Boston to acquire Jacob Trouba?). Most of his energy has been directed at goaltender Tuukka Rask, whom he suggested trading to the Anaheim Ducks in 2016 for Cam Fowler and have the Bruins use Anton Khudobin as their permanent stater, taking the goaltender to task any chance he gets.

It’s gotten so bad that last spring the Bruins roasted him — and the their radio broadcast rights are carried by The Sports Hub.

So, yeah, Marchand’s probably has had that tweet saved in his drafts for a while.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images