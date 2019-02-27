Brad Marchand Explains Why He Felt Need To Call Marcus Johansson After Trade

Brad Marchand learned the error of his ways and wasted no time trying to smooth things over with new teammate Marcus Johansson.

The Boston Bruins acquired Johansson from the New Jersey Devils prior to Monday’s NHL trade deadline, and some were quick to bring up the fact that Marchand and Johansson had some beef. Last season, Marchand was suspended five games for elbowing Johansson in the head, a hit the then-Devils forward called “stupid.”

But as Boston acquired Johansson on Monday, Marchand extended the olive branch with a phone call to the 28-year-old forward.

“Yeah, obviously you know, it was a very bad hit and also with how everything played out after, so I just wanted to touch base and have a conversation,” Marchand told reporters after the Bruins’ 4-1 win over San Jose in Johansson’s Boston debut.

“I heard a lot of great things about him as a teammate and as a guy. You know I just wanted to have that conversation early, but he’s very mature about the situation and handled it great. So, it was great to talk to him and great to meet him (Tuesday). Obviously what he brings to the group and we’re excited to have him here.”

As for the nature of that conversation, Marchand admitted Johansson’s initial comments had some merit.

“Obviously, a little embarrassing on my behalf the way it played out, but again he handled it great and was very good about the whole thing. So it was good to just touch base. It’s a big change for guys when they come to a new spot.”

Johansson said Tuesday he appreciated Marchand reaching out, and everything seems to be water under the bridge at this point.

As for Johansson’s Bruins debut, he notched his first point with his new club, making a brilliant pass while assisting on Jake DeBrusk’s second-period goal. Johansson also almost scored on a breakaway, while impressing Marchand with his two-way capabilities.

“He was great,” raved Marchand. “You see the plays that he makes and I think it kind of caught some guys off guard. His vision is very similar to (David) Krejci. The way that he distributes the puck and you see the two-way effort in his game getting back on a couple odd-man rushes. So, he’s a great addition to the group.”

