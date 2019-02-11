Brad Marchand Further Pads Overtime Numbers With Winner Vs. Avalanche

The Boston Bruins have made a habit out of pushing games into overtime of late.

And seemingly every time the Black and Gold notch a win in extra time, Brad Marchand is in the mix.

That was the case Sunday, as Marchand lifted the Bruins to a 2-1 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche his 14th career overtime goal — a Bruins franchise record. He is eight behind Alex Ovechkin for the all-time lead.

To see how Marchand stacks up against other Bruins in overtime, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above presented by People’s United Bank.