Brad Marchand Hilariously Sums Up Bruins’ Wild Overtime Win Over Sharks

by on Tue, Feb 19, 2019 at 10:07PM

The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to six Monday night, and they did so in thrilling fashion.

Just when it seemed like the B’s were going to rout the Sharks at SAP Center, San Jose erased a 3-0 deficit and even took a 5-4 lead in the third period. But Boston would not be denied, scoring a game-tying goal late in the final frame before Charlie McAvoy potted the game-winning tally in overtime.

Aside from all the scoring, the contest received some added juice thanks to a handful of questionable calls from the referees. With all of this in mind, Brad Marchand’s NSFW summary of the game hits the nail on the head.

It wasn’t the prettiest victory for the B’s, but hey, a win’s a win.

Boston will try to extend its win streak to seven Wednesday night when it visits the reigning Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop from T-Mobile Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports

