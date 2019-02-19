Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron Connect For Goal Off Faceoff Win Vs. Kings

Brad Marchand netted his 23rd goal of the season in beautiful fashion on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Lining up for an offensive zone faceoff against Anze Kopitar, Patrice Bergeron won the draw to his right, finding Marchand on the wing.

With Danton Heinen setting a pick, Marchand was able to rifle off a shot that beat kings goalie Jack Campbell to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. Boston went on to win 4-2.

To see the play develop, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

