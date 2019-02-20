What Brad Stevens Wants Out Of Celtics Following All-Star Break

The Boston Celtics are back in action Thursday night after a week break for the NBA All-Star Game, and Brad Stevens is ready for his team bring its best basketball for the remainder of the season.

Boston currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference ahead of its tough matchup against the East’s first-place Milwaukee Bucks on the road Thursday. The C’s likely will have Kyrie Irving back in the lineup after the star guard missed his team’s last two games with a knee injury.

Of course, getting Irving back will boost the offense, especially against a strong Bucks team that has won three of their last four games.

Stevens knows the remaining games on the schedule are crucial, and he wants his team to continue playing the way they have over the last few weeks.

“We realize that we’ve played well in the last month and a half,” Stevens said, via Boston.com. “Although there have been multiple days when I’m sure it hasn’t felt like it.”

Boston certainly has suffered its fair share of tough losses this season, including its Feb. 9 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers, but the head coach is focused on the road ahead.

“We’re trying to become the best version of ourselves and wherever that takes us it takes us,” Stevens said, via WBZ’s Tom Cuddy.

There’s still time for the C’s to make a strong push toward the postseason, and if they continue to string together convincing wins against playoff-contending teams, the “best version” of themselves may be right on the horizon.

