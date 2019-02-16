Brandon Carlo’s Puck Movement Leads To Bruins’ First Goal Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins got off to a great start in the first game of their West Coast road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

The B’s got on the board five minutes into the game following terrific puck possession in the offensive zone, large in part due to the strong puck movement of Brandon Carlo.

The defensemen fed a pass to Kuraly to help keep play alive, then saw the puck come back to him. He launched a missile from the point that Noel Acciari was able to guide past Kevin Boyle to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the Bruins’ goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Image