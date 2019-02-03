Brandon Spikes Tweets Photo Of Him, Aaron Hernandez To Celebrate Super Bowl Weekend

Well, here’s a new one.

As we’re sure you know, the New England Patriots are in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Many Boston athletes have taken to Twitter to cheer New England on, including ex-Pats linebacker Brandon Spikes. However, Spikes’ tweet turned more than a few heads.

That’s because his photo was of him and a teammate before Super Bowl XLVI. The teammate? Aaron Hernandez.

(You can view the tweet here)

Yeah, interesting decision.

Of course, Spikes and Hernandez were teammates together at the University of Florida as well as the Patriots, but nevertheless the optics on such a post could be much better.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images