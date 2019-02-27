Brian Flores Almost Feels Like Patriots Super Bowl LIII Win Didn’t Happen

INDIANAPOLIS — Brian Flores described the last four weeks as a “whirlwind” and a “blur” since he was hired as Miami Dolphins head coach. That’s understandable.

Over the last month, Flores won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots as linebackers coach and defensive play-caller, was hired by the Dolphins, assembled a staff and has started poring over his new team’s film to see what he exactly has in Miami.

Sounds like a whirlwind. Flores is now at the NFL Scouting Combine where he’ll meet endlessly with 2019 NFL Draft prospects over the next several days. He was asked Wednesday morning if it was nice to go out in New England with a Super Bowl win.

“It was great, but it happened quickly,” Flores said. “It’s almost like it didn’t happen, quite honestly, with all that’s gone on.”

The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, and Flores was on a plane to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., the next morning while the rest of the Patriots’ coaches and players were probably still partying.

“It’s been a blur, but it’s been fun,” Flores said. “I’m fortunate. You can complain about not sleeping, but the opportunity to coach with this great organization and work with the people I’m working with, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. So, it’s been fun. There’s always something to do, there’s always someone to meet with. There’s always a meeting to go to. It feels like there’s not enough time. I’m trying to crunch time right now. Because everything is important.”

Flores said he was at least able to briefly rewatch the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“I watched it briefly,” Flores said. “I thought the guys played well, and again, it’s a testament to the players. The credit goes to them. They practiced hard, they played hard, they played with the discipline and the toughness, the team-first attitude that we’ve talked about already this morning. They reaped the benefits of that. But that happened, and then it was over. I was on a plane, and I’ve been in Florida since.”

So, did Flores enjoy the Super Bowl win?

“I’m enjoying my time right now in teal,” Flores said.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images